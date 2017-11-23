SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'agro commodities and raw materials' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the agro commodities and raw materials sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Activated Carbon Procurement Research Report', 'Emulsifiers Procurement Research Report', and 'Oleochemicals Procurement Research Report'

Global Activated Carbon Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the activated carbon market can be attributed to the various factors that include rapid population growth, insufficiency of clean drinking water, and the rise in awareness of air purification methods. Furthermore, the stringent environmental regulations across geographies, especially in economies such as North America and Europe, is fueling the adoption of activated carbon.

The buyers in the activated carbon market should engage with suppliers that offer efficient reactivation services. Adopting this procurement practice ensures that adsorptive capacity of carbon is restored while cutting down costs, as the production of activated carbon from raw materials is much costlier than restoring its adsorptive capacity.

Global Emulsifiers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global emulsifiers market can be attributed to the rapid growth of population along with the urbanization in countries like China, India, Brazil, and the Middle East countries, owing to increasing consumer spend on food and beverage, and personal care products.

The buyers in this market space should assess the value-added services offered by suppliers prior to finalizing the contract, as this can help them improve production processes. They must engage with suppliers after evaluating their proven track record as this would help them overcome most of the challenges faced in this market.

Global Oleochemicals Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global oleochemicals market can be attributed to the increased demand for oleochemicals in the production of biopolymers and bio-lubricants due to their biodegradability. Also, the growing stringency of environmental regulations and the need to reduce carbon footprint has also increased the adoption of oleochemicals.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers after assessing their past track-records. They should also look for certifications and quality standards followed by suppliers of oleochemicals to ensure the quality of the end-user products or applications. A strategy adopted by the buyers in this market space is to evaluate the quality standards and certifications of suppliers.

