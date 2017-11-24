The latest market research report by Technavio on the dental consumables market in China predicts a CAGR of 7.27% during the period 2017-2021.

The increasing incidence of oral issues and dental disorders, the expansion of dental clinics and hospitals, and an increase in demand for cosmetic dentistry are the top factors expected to drive the dental consumables market in China during the forecast period.

In 2008, most people in China had some form of dental issue. Calculus deposition was the most prevalent issue. It was followed by dental caries and periodontal disease. The prevalence of dental sensitivity, plaque, and malocclusion was also high.

According to Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research, "More than half of all children in China under the age of five had cavities and about 33% under the age of 12 had cavities in permanent teeth. People between the ages of 35 and 45 had some cavities. However, less than 10% of all adults were treated. 33% of all adults between the ages of 35 and 44 had some kind of tooth loss."

The top three emerging market trends driving the dental consumables market in China according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing adoption of mHealth

Continuous advances in technology

Growing awareness about oral and dental treatments

The adoption of mHealth by dental care providers is increasing in China. Healthcare information technology is used in dental practices in most healthcare facilities. mHealth is a recent trend that has the potential for growth. The adoption of online booking and rating platforms has increased in recent years. This allows patients to compare physicians and hospitals and book appointments online. Patients can access dental practitioners in their assigned group and select their favored dental specialists based on ratings, reviews, and availability. They can also book appointments and get updates from such portals. However, such features are not available in private dental care facilities. Private dental care providers are generally decentralized.

Advances in dental procedures offer better responses to oral therapeutic care issues. Such advances have reduced the discomfort for patients. Patients and dental specialists are adopting new technologies that are less invasive and more reliable. For instance, the advent of guided implant surgery and navigated implant surgery has improved clinical outcomes.

"There have also been several advances in implant materials. Zirconia is an alternative to titanium implants. It has better biocompatibility and survival rate. Zirconia implants are ideal for patients who prefer metal-free treatment options," says Neha.

Awareness about oral and dental treatments is essential to drive the growth of the market. Oral health is an important part of wellbeing. Oral hygiene is compromised due to tobacco use and cigarette smoking. Almost all people have dental problems at least once in their lifetime. It has been reported that the deposition of plaque and calculi among children and adolescents leads to poor oral health, which in turn impacts the general health, well-being, and development of children.

Chronic oral infections can cause diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and low birth weight. Hence, growing awareness about oral and dental treatments will drive the growth of the dental consumables market in China during the forecast period.

The key vendors are as follows:

3M

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

GC Corporation

Institut Straumann

