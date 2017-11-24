Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Changes to the Board of Directors

Hamilton, Bermuda, November 24, 2017 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") announces today that Ørjan Svanevik has resigned as a Director of the Company. Mr. Svanevik has served as a Director since October 2014. The Board would like to thank Mr Svanevik for his contribution over the years and wishes him well in his future pursuits.

