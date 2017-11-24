sprite-preloader
Freitag, 24.11.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0ERZ0 ISIN: BMG7945E1057 Ticker-Symbol: S9A 
24.11.2017 | 07:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Changes to the Board of Directors

Hamilton, Bermuda, November 24, 2017 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") announces today that Ørjan Svanevik has resigned as a Director of the Company. Mr. Svanevik has served as a Director since October 2014. The Board would like to thank Mr Svanevik for his contribution over the years and wishes him well in his future pursuits.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Seadrill Limited via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)