Wirecard Gains Andaz Luxury Hotel by Hyatt Corporation as New Customer in Singapore for POS Payment

Andaz Singapore has selected Wirecard, the leading global provider of digital financial technology solutions, to create tailored and seamless payment experiences for its guests.

With this partnership in place, Andaz Singapore will be able to cater to the payment needs at all of its hotel outlets, including reception, back office and restaurants. The range of payment options includes Visa, Mastercard, JCB and American Express, all processed through Wirecard solutions.

With Wirecard's platform, Andaz Singapore is able to accept cashless payments via credit or debit card and will enable the lifestyle hotel to profit from streamlined payment acceptance. In addition, offering Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) service as part of the payment service will allow international guests the convenience to pay in their home currency.

"With Andaz Singapore, we wanted to create a hotel which reflects the versatility of Singapore's modern culture - that also includes our almost cashless society. We are excited about our partnership with Wirecard to be able to provide a comfortable and convenient experience that is barrier-less and offers a fresh perspective on hospitality," says Olivier Lenoir, General Manager of Andaz Singapore.

Jeffry Ho, Regional Managing Director at Wirecard, points out: "By digitizing payment processes, we are further expanding our position in the Asia-Pacific region. With the new cooperation, Wirecard can once again demonstrate its expertise in providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers."

Andaz Singapore is a luxury lifestyle hotel by Hyatt International that offers 342 designer guest rooms, four drinking & dining concepts, and four event venues. The hotel has been taking in room reservations from 1 November 2017.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard

About Andaz:

Global in scale while local in perspective, Andaz hotels weave the sights, sounds and tastes of their surroundings into each property for an experience that truly immerses guests in the eclectic culture of each local destination. Through personalized, unscripted service, Andaz creates a barrier-free environment where guests are encouraged to explore their personal sense of style and become inspired by the spirit of the culture around them. Seventeen Andaz hotels are currently open: Andaz 5th Avenue and Andaz Wall Street in New York, Andaz San Diego, Andaz West Hollywood, Andaz Napa, Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa, Andaz Savannah, Andaz Maui at Wailea, Andaz Ottawa Byward Market, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, Andaz Peninsula Papagayo in Costa Rica, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, Andazu Singapore, Andaz Delhi, Andaz Xintiandi in Shanghai, and Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills. For more information, please visit andaz.com. Follow @Andaz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with WhenInAndaz.

