Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of 28th of November, 2017:



ISIN Underlying code Name Expiration date Settlement (fixing) date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0010583641 5837 30YMBFH8 27-03-2018 03-04-2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0010583658 5840 20YMBFH8 27-03-2018 03-04-2018 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



See more details in the attached documents.



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at tel + 45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com.



