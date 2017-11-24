MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/17 -- It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Jean Lamarre, Chairman of the Board of Directors of D-BOX Technologies (TSX: DBO). Mr. Lamarre passed away Wednesday at the age of 63 years old after a devastating illness.

"This is a sad day for everyone who has had the pleasure to work with or know Jean Lamarre," states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX Technologies. "Jean was a good friend that I admired for so many qualities. His generosity, selflessness and vibrant spirit were a big part of his personality. From a business perspective, Jean was an exceptional entrepreneur and a man of conviction who was committed and tireless. He will be missed."

Louis P. Bernier, President of the governance committee and member of the D-BOX Board of Directors agrees: "I will always remember Jean as a man of action who played an integral role on various boards of directors. He was an amazing visionary for Quebec, a hard worker, always available. This is a huge loss for us all."

D-BOX and the board of directors, extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Diane Fugere, and their children, Catherine and David. We offer our condolences and loving thoughts to you during this difficult ordeal.

