Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to resume the trading in following products issued by Nordea Bank AB on STO Structured Products.



Short name ISIN ---------------------------- NBF 17AE B134 SE0006992897 ---------------------------- NBF 34AGK A978 SE0006992434 ----------------------------



Please note that the order books have been flushed.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.