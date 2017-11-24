Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-24 14:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As Ekspress Group made a contract to invest 750 thousand euros in to Zlick LTD. Zlick LTD is a company providing frictionless payment system mainly for publishers across Europe.



Zlick.it is a start-up company born in Estonia. They provide super easy solutions for publishers. Zlick.it enables consumers to pay a few cents for their favourite readings and videos online by just pressing a button once.



This solution is perfect match for the publishers to provide an easy and frictionless paywall system. In addition to publishers Zlick.it is providing solutions for other internet environments who have a need for smooth payment system like online classifieds or small donations.



"Using zlick.it in Ekspress Group we have multiplied our content sales. The users are willing to pay for a quality content if the method is easy and smooth. We are glad to be a part of the zlick.it journey. We have been the first client and a partner for new developments, we are the publisher who will test the first new solutions. The digital content sale has always been a priority for us. This investment is a good opportunity for us to enter European market" said Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, the CEO of Ekspress Group.



Additional information: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu Chairman of the Management Board GSM: +372 512 2591 e-mail: mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee