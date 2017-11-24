(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2017)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE (Paris:DSY)
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: November 20 and 23, 2017
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|
Identification code of the
|
Date of
|
Identification
|
Total daily
|
Weighted
|Market
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11/20/2017
|FR0000130650
|21,603
|89.7085
|XPAR
|Dassault Systèmes
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11/23/2017
|FR0000130650
|1,855
|90
|XPAR
(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.
