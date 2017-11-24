sprite-preloader
24.11.2017
PR Newswire

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Dividend Declaration

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)

LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Dividend Declaration

24 November 2017

Currency of Payment

In relation to the Interim Dividend payable on the 1st December and shareholders which have elected to receive their dividend payment in pounds Sterling (GBP) we can confirm the exchange rate used was 1.3309456 USD/ GBP

Timetable

The record date for dividends will be Friday 3 November 2017. The shares will trade ex-dividend from Thursday 2 November 2017.

Dividends will be paid on 1 December 2017.

Enquiries

Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited,
c/o The Pavilions,
Bridgwater Road,
Bristol,
BS13 8AE

Jonathan Luu / Joel Weiden
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Investor Relations / Communications
+84 28 3821 9930
jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com / joel.weiden@vinacapital.com

Edward Gascoigne-Pees
Camarco (Public Relations, London)
+44 20 3757 4980
ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Numis Securities Limited, Broker
+44 20 7260 1000
funds@numis.com

Franczeska Hanford / Andy Dovey
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary
+44 1481 745001
fk26@ntrs.com / ad317@ntrs.com

Stephen Westwood

+44 7533 178381


