VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Dividend Declaration

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)
LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469
Dividend Declaration
24 November 2017
Currency of Payment
In relation to the Interim Dividend payable on the 1st December and shareholders which have elected to receive their dividend payment in pounds Sterling (GBP) we can confirm the exchange rate used was 1.3309456 USD/ GBP
Timetable
The record date for dividends will be Friday 3 November 2017. The shares will trade ex-dividend from Thursday 2 November 2017.
Dividends will be paid on 1 December 2017.
