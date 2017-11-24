SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/17 -- Adacus, a Thunder Industries company, has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Canned Banners for an undisclosed sum. Adacus will take over servicing Canned Banners' customers, which include data-driven leaders such as Marin Software, ExactDrive, Mighty Hive and Global Image Factory.

"We're excited to usher Canned Banners' customers to the next generation of creative optimization," said Ken Archer, CEO at Adacus. "It's a time of consolidation in the ad tech space right now, and we're pleased to be in a position to bring Canned Banners under our wing."

Adacus' platform will give customers access to flexible conversion tracking, automated A/B testing and detailed reporting dashboards.

Adacus, an advanced AI and machine learning company with a predictive creative targeting and analytics platform, was acquired by Thunder Industries earlier this year.

About Adacus

For advertisers and their agencies, Adacus is the leading creative targeting and analytics platform built upon machine learning and AI. The Adacus platform reveals and automates opportunities to drive campaign performance through creative decisioning and optimization.

Adacus surfaces deep creative analytics that include breakdowns of performance relative to first and third party data, best-in-class demographic data, and interest signals built on machine learning. It's AI-powered analytics reveal hidden insights, providing marketers with the strongest optimization opportunities to improve their campaign ROI.

Adacus is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. You can learn more at www.adacus.com.

