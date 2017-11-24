Global Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market to 2025 - Key Players are Corrosion Resistant Alloys, Haynes International, NSSMC, Mitsubishi Materials Trading, Special Metals & Hitachi Metals MMC Superalloy

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Analysis, By Type (Iron-based, Nickel-based, Cobalt-based), By End-use (Oil & Gas, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global corrosion resistant alloys market is expected to be valued at USD 9.64 billion by 2025
Continuous technological advancements in the corrosion resistant alloys to accommodate the needs of various end-use markets have been key factors fueling the global market growth. The growing aerospace and automotive industries across the world are also anticipated to propel product demand over the forecast period.
Corrosion resistant alloy is a combination of various metal materials, which provide long-term corrosion resistance to components that are exposed to harsh environmental conditions. Chromium, cobalt, nickel, iron, titanium, and molybdenum are combined in varying proportions depending on the end-user industry. These metals can promote higher temperature and corrosion resistance in comparison to others such as carbon steel. They offer reliable protection to components in various industries including health, energy, pharmaceuticals, gas, oil, and chemical processing.
Utility metals are prone to corrosion. Corrosion resistant alloys are extensively used in various industries where the working conditions necessitate their use. The environmental settings and material compositions vary as per the configuration of major equipment in end-use industries in terms of temperature and corrosive condition.
Several factors contribute to corrosion in power generation plants that comprise water steam systems in their tubing. Components in coal-fired power plants, wind turbines, and nuclear & diesel generators are composed of strong and high-temperature-resistant materials. Nickel alloys are extensively used in power generation applications such as gas turbine components, scrubbers, heat exchangers, industrial furnaces & accessories, and land-based gas turbines.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Global Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
Chapter 4 Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Corrosion resistant alloys: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC)
- Haynes International, Inc.
- Carpenter Technology Corporation
- Eramet
- Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
- Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- Corrosion Resistant Alloys, L.P.
- VDM Metals
- Hitachi Metals MMC Superalloy, Ltd.
- Special Metals Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wd3g2k/corrosion
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716