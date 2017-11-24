Global $11.1 Billion Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market to 2025

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Analysis By Type (Landline, Mobile, Standalone), By End-use (Home-based Users, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Hospices), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global PERS market is estimated to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025

Increasing incidence of Alzheimer's disease and rising life expectancy are estimated to boost the market for Medical alert systems. Moreover, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions by market players are also expected to accelerate growth.

Furthermore, the elderly is more prone to falls, and according to a study, 50% of seniors aged 80 years and 30% of seniors aged 65 fall every year. In addition, those suffering from diseases such as epilepsy, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, and muscular dystrophy, are at a higher risk of falling. These are major factors that are estimated to drive the market.

In addition, availability of technologically advanced medical alert systems, such as those enabled with W-Fi, GPS, BLE, and radio frequency, help caregivers in finding wandering elders. Combination of PERS with mobile communication technology has enabled not only monitoring of users when they are at home, but also when they are traveling and leading active lives.

Devices are now capable of predictive or automatic fall detection and connect the elderly to their caregivers and medical professionals. Increasing awareness about Internet of Things has presented a huge opportunity for medical alert systems to create connected homes. Thus, technologically advanced PERS devices have accelerated the growth of the market.



Companies Mentioned



ADT Corporation

Bay Alarm Medical

Philips Lifeline

Life Alert Emergency Response Inc

VRI, Inc

Tunstall

Medical Guardian LLC

AlertOne Services LLC

GreatCall

Rescue Alert

LogicMark

Nortek Security and Control

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9nk97t/personal







Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716