Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2017) - Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE: XRO) ("Exro" or the "Company"), at the request of IIROC, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Exro continues to make progress on the various development initiatives previously described in the Company's continuous disclosure record. The Company will continue to provide updates of any material changes if and when they occur.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based company commercializing patented technology designed to advance existing rotating electric machines. The technology enables motor and generator systems to operate more efficiently providing benefit to sustainable and renewable electricity generation markets, as well as variable load industrial and commercial applications for motors. Please visit our website at www.exro.com.

