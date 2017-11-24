EQS-Ad-hoc: DEA Finance SA / Key word(s): Merger DEA Finance SA: DEA Finance SA confirms discussions between LetterOne and BASF 24-Nov-2017 / 17:47 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. DEA Finance SA announces that LetterOne, the shareholder of the DEA Group, has confirmed that the BASF Group is in discussions with LetterOne regarding a potential merger of the BASF Group's oil and gas activities with LetterOne's oil and gas activities, which comprise of the DEA Group. The outcome of the discussions is open and there is no assurance that any transaction will be consummated. The DEA Group does not intend to make any further comments on this matter at this time. contact: Phillip Neil Toyer Director (_Administrateur_) DEA Finance S.A. 24-Nov-2017 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/international Language: English Company: DEA Finance SA 1-3, boulevard de la foire 1528 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Phone: 040/6375-0 Fax: 040/6375-3162 E-mail: info@dea-group.com Internet: www.dea-group.com ISIN: XS1498935391 WKN: A187A8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Luxemburg End of Announcement EQS News Service 632677 24-Nov-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2017 11:47 ET (16:47 GMT)