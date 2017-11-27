TomTom, Elektrobit and TISA Commit to the Future of the OpenLR' Standard

BERLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Join forces to facilitate the deployment of dynamic location referencing for navigation and automated driving

TomTom (TOM2), Elektrobit Automotive GmbH and the Traveller Information Services Association (TISA), have founded the Open-LR e.V. Association in order to secure the future of the royalty free, OpenLR Standard for dynamic location referencing.

The founding of the Open-LR Association is an important signal to the automobile industry, as it reassures service providers, automotive OEMs and suppliers that the OpenLR referencing method will continue to be maintained, and remain accessible, free of charge, to the market in the long term.

OpenLRis an open standardfor procedures and formats for the encoding, transmission, and decoding of local data irrespective of the map. The format allows locations that are localized on one map, to be found on another map to which the data have been transferred. Dynamic location referencing is particularly important for providing high-quality traffic information in densely populated conurbations, and in rural areas. It will also play an important role in the exchange of local information between different partners, and for future automated driving applications.

About TomTom

TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics and Consumer.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit http://www.tomtom.com

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is a leading supplier of automobile software based in Erlangen, Germany, with more than 20 subsidiaries worldwide. Software solutions for automated driving are one of the company's core competences. In order to enhance the development of automated driving systems, Elektrobit works with known standards such as TPEG, NDS and ADASIS. Its activity within the framework of Open LR e.V. is another key element of Elektrobit's commitment with regards to further development of essential industry standards. http://www.elektrobit.com

About TISA

TISA - Traveller Information Services Association - is a market-driven membership association with worldwide scope. It was established in 2007 as a not-for-profit company focusing on the implementation of Traffic and Travel Information (TTI) services and products based on established standards, including RDS-TMC and TPEGTM technologies.

TISA supports the maintenance and development of standardized technologies leading to economic implementation and rapid market acceptance across a wide range of travel information services and products. For more information, visit TISA website http://www.tisa.org

