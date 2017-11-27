360 Blockchain Inc.: 360 Blockchain Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operation

Previously Announced Proposed Acquisition, SV Cryptolab, Installs Its First Hardware-Based Bitcoin Mining Rig

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / 360 Blockchain Inc. ("360" or the "Company") (CNSX: CODE, FRA: C5B, OTC PINK: BKLLF) announces that SV CryptoLab, the Company's previously noted proposed acquisition, has expanded its cryptocurrency mining operation to include on-site Bitcoin mining. Cryptocurrency mining is the computationally intense process that allows Bitcoin transactions to be verified and added to the public ledger, called the blockchain, and which results in the release of new Bitcoins.

"At 360, we are moving quickly to invest capital, and our expertise, into blockchain technologies where our team has identified opportunities to scale operations," said Mr. George Tsafalas, 360 President and CEO. "By initiating the Bitcoin mining operation on-site, our SV CryptoLab target is taking an important step, generating value as it will become a key contributor to the portfolio of early stage blockchain technology companies we are building," added Mr. Tsafalas.

Silicon Valley-based SV CryptoLab has previously deployed a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining operation that is generating revenue. This new hardware consists of more than 370 ASIC microprocessors and will exclusively mine Bitcoin. The capacity for the mining operation will be substantially increased upon completion of the proposed acquisition by 360 Blockchain Inc.

Due diligence continues, the proposed acquisition of SV CryptoLab is expected to close in the coming weeks.

SV CryptoLab provides an adaptable tech environment. During working hours, it's a cutting-edge facility that is part hacker and part social space and is open to the public - focusing on the development of blockchain technologies, the most promising of which will be funded going forward. On nights and weekends, the facility's significant hardware is dedicated to mining cryptocurrency, a computationally intensive process that sits at the heart of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

About 360 Blockchain Inc.

Our Mission:

To empower blockchain technologies with capital and experience to create exponential value.

Company Description:

360 Blockchain Inc. has an all-around view to accelerate the development and application of revolutionary blockchain technologies by investing capital and expertise. We are founded on the belief that blockchain technology, essentially a distributed ledger which is transparent and incorruptible, has the potential to transform the way business is conducted, delivering security, cost savings and efficiency gains not seen before in our internet connected world. 360 Blockchain will be focused on identifying and empowering blockchain technologies applying to crypto-currencies, smart contracts, eSports, data management, the internet of things, equity trading, privacy applications and beyond.

