Sectra Offers Radiology an Easy Way to Improve Gadolinium Tracking

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra(STO: SECT B) is globally introducing gadolinium tracking in its dose monitoring solution, Sectra DoseTrack. Gadolinium is a contrast agent commonly used to enhance images during MRI exams. By systematically registering gadolinium information, healthcare providers can reduce the risk of patients experiencing negative side effects of excessively high accumulated levels of gadolinium. Sectra is showcasing Sectra DoseTrack, including this functionality, during the RSNA global radiology show in Chicago.

"The use of contrast agents such as gadolinium is a very common way to enhance details of different organs during an MRI exam. However, for the sake of patient safety, it is crucial that radiology can easily track each gadolinium injection. By entering this information in Sectra DoseTrack, healthcare providers can ensure relevant information is available throughout the organization either from the EMR, from the dose monitoring solution or in Sectra PACS," says Ian Judd, Product Manager for Sectra DoseTrack.

About Sectra DoseTrack

Sectra DoseTrack allows healthcare providers to monitor patient radiation exposure and ensure that the radiation doses are kept as low as reasonably achievable (ALARA) for increased patient safety. The cloud-based solution automatically collects, stores and monitors data from all connected modalities, saving valuable time and facilitating robust analysis for dose optimization. It can be configured using local and national dose reference levels (DLR) to allow healthcare organizations to ensure it is performing within expected thresholds.

Experience the solutions at RSNA 2017

Sectra's solutions for radiology imaging, including Sectra DoseTrack, will be showcased at RSNA in booth #6113. Read more and book a meeting with Sectra at RSNA.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander

CEO and President Sectra AB

+46(0)705-23-52-27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh

Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

46(0)708-23-56-10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-offers-radiology-an-easy-way-to-improve-gadolinium-tracking,c2399752

The following files are available for download: