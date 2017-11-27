Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Swedbank Norge. Swedbank Norge is the Norwegian branch of Swedbank AB (publ) and has a separate membership at Nasdaq. The membership will expire as of November 30, 2017 Swedbank Norge has traded with member ID SWN in the INET Trading System Member: Swedbank Norge INET ID: SWN Last day of trading: 30th of November, 2017 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nikolaj Kosakewitsch or Felix von Bahr telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Stockholm



