Appointment of Mike Mahoney Highlights Continued Strategic Investment in Capital Markets Business

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has expanded its transition management team with another key hire, appointing Mike Mahoney as a transition managerfor Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

This latest addition highlights Northern Trust's continued investment in its Capital Markets business which encompasses transition management, institutional brokerage, foreign exchange and securities lending services.

Based in London, Mahoney will focus on transition management services for insurance companies and financial institutions across the region. He will be responsible for all aspects of the transition event life cycle, encompassing assignment origination, relationship management, execution strategy and end-to-end project management. He reports to Craig Blackbourn, who was appointed as head of transition management for EMEA in January 2017.

Mahoney joins from State Street Global Markets where he was a transition manager and portfolio trader for the last eight years.

"Mike's appointment underlines our continued commitment to investing in our global transition management business," said Blackbourn, head of transition management, EMEA, Northern Trust Capital Markets. "Northern Trust's transition management offering is centered around minimizing risk and controlling costs alongside maximizing transparency for our clients and Mike's extensive experience will be invaluable in delivering exemplary performance throughout the transition management lifecycle."

Northern Trust has a 30-year track record of providing transition management services. Under its Capital Markets business, it also offers foreign exchange, securities lending and institutional brokerage services to its diverse global client base. It has more than 350 employees dedicated to providing capital markets services worldwide from offices in Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Toronto, London, Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Sydney.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$9.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures

Contacts:

Northern Trust

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific Contact:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 207 982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com

or

US & Canada Contact:

John O'Connell

+1-312-444-2388

John.O'Connell@ntrs.com