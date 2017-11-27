Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: NextEra's EPS Advanced 12.5%; Beat Estimates

Stock Monitor: Pampa Energia Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

NextEra's operating revenue was $4.81 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $4.81 billion in Q3 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers lagged analysts' estimates of $4.89 billion.

NextEra incurred operating expenses of $3.41 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $3.53 billion in Q3 FY16, resulting in a substantial decline of 3.32% on a y-o-y basis, mainly due to lower expenses incurred on fuel and operations, and maintenance during the reported quarter.

The Company reported an operating income of $1.40 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.28 billion in Q3 FY16; an increase of 9.38% on a y-o-y basis.

NextEra achieved a net income of $847.00 million in Q3 FY17 versus $753.00 million in Q3 FY16; increasing 12.48% on a y-o-y basis. The Company reported adjusted earnings of $875.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $809.00 million in Q3 FY16; a 8.16% increase on a y-o-y basis. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 6.32% to $1.85 in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.74 in Q3 FY16; beating analysts' estimates of $1.75.

Segment Details

NextEra has three business segments, namely: (i) Florida Power and Light, (ii) NextEra Energy Resource, and (iii) Corporate and Other.

The Florida Power and Light segment's operating revenue increased 5.91% to $3.48 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $3.28 billion in Q3 FY16. The segment's net income amounted to $566.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $515.00 million in Q3 FY16. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $1.19 in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.11 in Q3 FY16. The higher adjusted EPS was a result of continued investment in the business to further advance its long-term goal of providing outstanding customer value and low value customer bills.

The NextEra Energy Resources segment's operating revenue decreased 6.78% to $1.33 billion in the reported quarter compared to $1.43 billion in Q3 FY16. The segment's net income decreased 4.89% to $292.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $307.00 million in Q3 FY16. The adjusted EPS was $0.62 in Q3 FY17 compared to $0.60 in Q3 FY16; a 3.33% increase on a y-o-y basis. This segment's positive results were due to new investments and a continued growth of contracted renewable portfolio. Under this segment, the Company also added 760 MW of additional renewable project, which is the largest combined solar and storage facility in the US.

The Corporate and Other segment posted operating losses of $2.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to an operating profit of $92.00 million in Q3 FY16. The segment incurred net losses of $11.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to net losses of $69.00 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's adjusted earnings were $0.04 million in the reported quarter compared to $0.03 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

NextEra posted cash and cash equivalents of $1.38 billion for the period ended September 30, 2017, compared to $1.29 billion for the period ended December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt balance was $30.35 billion in the reported quarter compared to $27.82 billion in Q4 FY16.

NextEra's cash inflow from operating activities decreased 2.53% to $5.16 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $5.29 billion in Q3 FY16.

Outlook

NextEra anticipates EPS to be in the range of $6.35 - $6.85 for the fiscal year 2017; $6.80 - $7.30 for the fiscal year 2018; and $7.85 - $8.45 for the fiscal year 2020. It is targeting a growth of 6.00% - 8.00% in annual earnings by 2020. The Company also expects to acquire a portfolio of three wind projects and one solar project worth approximately $812.00 million. The Company aims to achieve adjusted EBITDA between $1.05 billion - $1.20 billion by December 31, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 24, 2017 - At Friday's closing bell, NextEra Energy's stock was marginally up 0.55%, ending the trading session at $156.03.

Volume traded for the day: 636.13 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.41%; previous three-month period - up 3.95%; past twelve-month period - up 37.57%; and year-to-date - up 30.61%

After last Friday's close, NextEra Energy's market cap was at $73.00 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.54.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

