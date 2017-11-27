Partnership with Siemens Healthineers expands availability of Materialise Mimics inPrint software

Materialise NV (Nasdaq:MTLS), a leading provider of 3D printing services and software solutions, and Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company announced today that they are joining forces to bring Materialise Mimics inPrint software to hospitals around the world. 3D printing technology is growing rapidly in the medical field, and soon it will be even more mainstream as 3D printing software becomes more accessible in hospitals. The partnership, announced at the 2017 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, makes Materialise Mimics inPrint software, a dedicated solution for printing anatomical models in hospitals, available to radiologists through the Siemens Healthineers syngo.via open app platform.

Adopting virtual 3D anatomical models facilitates surgical planning and collaboration between radiologists and surgical teams. 3D-printed anatomical models improve patient communication, training and education surrounding anatomically complex pathologies.

"We believe 3D printing is going to revolutionize the medical industry and we are always looking for ways to improve accessibility of our 3D printing software to more patients and hospitals," said Brigitte de Vet, Vice President of Medical at Materialise. "By partnering with other global healthcare leaders like Siemens Healthineers, we can do just that, and more importantly, we can further contribute to a better and healthier world."

By integrating the software into syngo.via, Mimics inPrint is directly incorporated into the standard hospital workflow. This allows for safe and easy access to in-house and Materialise-powered 3D printing services. This will facilitate the integration of 3D printing within clinical environments, contributing to higher quality, cost-efficient care for patients and hospitals. Each patient will now have access to more personalized care through Materialise's patient-specific anatomical models.

"By incorporating 3D technology into syngo.via, we jointly support the entire workflow from patient diagnosis to therapy planning," said Valentin Ziebandt, Head of Marketing at the Syngo Business Line at Siemens Healthineers. "This is a cost-effective way to increase the clinical capabilities of syngo.via and an important step towards achieving personalized care and precision medicine."

For more information on this partnership and the Materialise Mimics inPrint software visit www.materialise.com/en/medical/3d-printing-introduced-into-your-workflow or stop by the Materialise booth, #7932 in the North Hall B, during the 2017 RSNA Annual Meeting at McCormick Place in Chicago from November 26 December 1.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates 27 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

About Materialise's Medical Division

Materialise Medical, which has pioneered many of the leading medical applications of 3D printing, enables researchers, engineers and clinicians to revolutionize innovative patient-specific treatment. Materialise Medical's open and flexible platform of software and services, Materialise Mimics, form the foundation of certified Medical 3D Printing, in clinical as well as research environments, offering virtual planning software tools, 3D-printed anatomical models, and patient-specific surgical guides and implants. For additional information, please visit:

http://hospital.materialise.com/

