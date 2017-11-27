MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 --Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a global financial technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in an omni-channel environment spanning across point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, today announced that its subsidiary Aptito, LLC ("Aptito") partnered with Elo, a global supplier of touchscreens, to provide a modernized best-in-class point of sale solution for small-to-medium size merchants. This bundle provides a perfect solution for fine dining, quick service restaurants ("QSR") and retail merchants.

This modernized best-in-class solution combines the Elo PayPoint® Plus for iPad®, which features built-in peripherals including a barcode scanner, cash drawer, credit card reader, customer facing display, and receipt printer for use with Aptito POS software for fine dining, QSR and retail merchants. With a flip-for-signature iPad docking tray, shoppers are able to engage and can even opt for an electronic receipt delivery. The PayPoint point of sale system is quick and simple to set up with its single cable design, just plug in and go. This all-in-one solution brings simplicity and modern style to the point of sale. The PayPoint platform is built to last, hardened for the retail environment and comes with a three-year warranty.

Aptito POS software is seamlessly integrated with the PayPoint Plus for iPad providing direct communication between menus and restaurant's interface. The customer order goes directly into the POS system, which results in fewer mistakes and savings on labor costs. Aptito POS is also designed for integration with Intuit QuickBooks and most other major accounting software packages. Aptito POS provides open API for integration with any online ordering solutions.

"Elo and Aptito recognize the growing demand for POS solutions with easy-to-use mobile architecture and the configurability of traditional POS systems," commented Dave Murphy at Elo. "With Aptito software and the PayPoint for iPad, merchants can instantly transform a traditional POS station into an integrated solution, in one seamless design."

Aptito POS is also called a feature-rich system due to its accessibility from anywhere at any time, so you can be thousands of miles away and still know what's going on at your business. With extensive sales & inventory reports, a detailed client database, labor scheduling, payroll, planning and credit card processing, Aptito is tailor-made to suit all business needs.

The software is designed to meet the strict industry security standards and provides the ultimate solution for attracting & retaining guests.

Besides the standard components Aptito offers:

Wireless Terminal

Self-Order iPad kiosks

Mobile POS

Pay at the table, take orders at the table

EMV certified payment with post tip adjustment

Fully integrated Self order/Self pay kiosk

Wireless Kitchen display

Inventory module

Integrated Gift Card Solution

Retail version of POS

"Aptito is excited about this new partnership and sees this modernized POS solution gaining a lot of popularity in the fine dining, QSR and retail markets," commented Andrey Krotov, Chief Technology Officer. "The initial setup is very quick & easy -- it was designed for a new user to feel comfortable navigating the system within 15 minutes."

About Elo

Elo is a global leader in touchscreen solutions including point of sale systems and interactive signage displays from 10 to 70 inches. The inventor of the touchscreen, Elo now has 20+ million retail and hospitality installations in 80+ countries with products designed in California and built to last with a 3-year standard warranty. The Elo touchscreen experience has consistently stood for quality, reliability and innovation. Elo intellectual property is protected by global patent, trademark and design registrations. Learn more about Elo at www.EloTouch.com. Follow Elo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S. it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™ and South Florida Business Journal's 2016 fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties whether the bundled POS solution will gain popularity with customers or will result in any benefits to the Company. Additional examples of risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

