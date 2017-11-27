sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,007 Euro		+0,003
+75,00 %
WKN: A0DK9G ISIN: CA77929Q1081 Ticker-Symbol: 3R6 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROUTE1 INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROUTE1 INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROUTE1 INC
ROUTE1 INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROUTE1 INC0,007+75,00 %