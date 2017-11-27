TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF)(TSX VENTURE: ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise, today announced that it received approval for all proposals submitted to shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held earlier today in Toronto, Ontario.

The matters voted on and approved are as follows:

1. Mark S. Boensel, Peter F. Chodos, Tony P. Busseri, Louis De Jong, Michael F. Doolan, David Fraser, Michael D. Harris and John Marino were elected as the Company's Directors. Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors met and selected Mr. Harris to continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Route1; 2. Collins Barrow LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the Company's auditors in respect of the year ending December 31, 2017; 3. Route1's stock option plan was re-approved; 4. The resolution authorizing the consolidation of the common shares of Route1 Inc. on the basis of up to 20 pre-consolidation common shares for every 1 post-consolidation common share, at the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company, was approved; and 5. The adoption of an advance notice by-law was approved.

