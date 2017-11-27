DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 27-Nov-2017 / 17:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +---------------------+ |TUI AG | |Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4| |30625 Hannover | |Germany | +---------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Other reason: | | |Voluntary group disclosure with triggered threshold on | | |subsidiary level | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +-------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Name: |City and country of registered | | |office: | +-------------------------+------------------------------------+ |Standard Life Aberdeen |Edinburgh, Scotland | |plc |United Kingdom | +-------------------------+------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |16 Nov 2017| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +--------------+------------+-----------+----------+-----------+ | | % of voting|% of voting| total of| total| | | rights| rights| both in %| number of| | | attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting| | | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| rights of| | | (total of| (total of| | issuer| | | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +--------------+------------+-----------+----------+-----------+ |Resulting | 5.32 %| 0.00 %| 5.32 %|587,386,900| |situation | | | | | +--------------+------------+-----------+----------+-----------+ |Previous | 6.85 %| 0.00 %| 6.85 %| /| |notification | | | | | +--------------+------------+-----------+----------+-----------+ *7. Notified details of the resulting situation* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | absolute | in % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | direct| indirect| direct| indirect| | | (Sec. 21| (Sec. 22| (Sec. 21| (Sec. 22| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE000TUAG000| | 31,246,313| %| 5.32 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 31,246,313 | 5.32 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG* +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %| |t | |period | absolute| | +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | | | | %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | |*Total* | | %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG* +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ |Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in| |ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %| | | | |t | | | +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ | | | | | | %| +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ | | | |*Total* | | %| +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled and does itself not control any other | | |undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in| | |the (underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both| | | rights (if| rights| (if at least| | | at least| through|held 5% or more)| | | held 3% or| instruments| | | | more)|(if at least| | | | | held 5% or| | | | | more)| | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Standard Life | %| %| %| |Aberdeen plc | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Standard Life | %| %| %| |Investments | | | | |(Holdings) Limited | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Standard Life | %| %| %| |Investments Limited| | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Standard Life | %| %| %| |Investments (Mutual| | | | |Funds) Limited | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Standard Life | %| %| %| |Aberdeen plc | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Standard Life | %| %| %| |Investments | | | | |(Holdings) Limited | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Ignis Asset | %| %| %| |Management Limited | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Ignis Investment | %| %| %| |Services Limited | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Standard Life | %| %| %| |Aberdeen plc | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Aberdeen Asset | %| %| %| |Management PLC | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Aberdeen Asset | %| %| %| |Managers Limited | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Standard Life | %| %| %| |Aberdeen plc | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Aberdeen Asset | %| %| %| |Management PLC | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Aberdeen Asset | %| %| %| |Investment Group | | | | |Limited | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Aberdeen Asset | %| %| %| |Investments Limited| | | |

+-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ *9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG* +--------------------------------------+-----------------------+ |Date of general meeting: | | +--------------------------------------+-----------------------+ |Holding position after general |% (equals voting | |meeting: |rights) | +--------------------------------------+-----------------------+ *10. Other explanatory remarks:* ++ || ++ ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG281, DE000TUAG299 Category Code: HOL TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 4921 End of Announcement EQS News Service 633111 27-Nov-2017

