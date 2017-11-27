Global Baby Hair Care Products Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Artsana, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson & Pigeon

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Baby Hair Care Products Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global baby hair care products market to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Baby Hair Care Products Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The global baby hair care products market includes products such as shampoos, conditioners, hair oil, and detanglers.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Innovative marketing techniques. Vendors in the global baby hair care products market are channelizing their efforts and investments into marketing and promoting their products. For example, the product packaging displays the benefits of using baby hair care products. Several companies use platforms like social media, exhibitions, and trade shows to showcase their products and present the safety guidelines and precautions related to the same. Such platforms enhance consumer knowledge and lead to increased sales by allowing visitors to interact with many vendors and receive information on the latest safety standards, technologies, and innovations in the market. Social media plays a vital role in online retail decision-making.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing need for natural and organic baby hair care products. The growing demand for incorporating natural ingredients in baby hair care product is growing. Consumers are becoming aware of the harmful effects of synthetic products and are more vocal about their desire to use organic products that are free from toxins or parabens for their children. The increase in consumer spending in countries, such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia, has resulted in a greater demand for organic products that are comparatively more expensive than chemical products.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Unsafe aspects of baby hair care products. The chemicals present in baby care products can cause damage as the child's hair is soft and delicate. The constant use of such products can induce eye and skin irritation. Companies and government are increasingly taking preventive measures to avoid the use of harmful substances while manufacturing these products for consumer safety.
Market Trends
- Growing need for natural and organic baby hair care products
- High demand from developing countries
- Growing demand for customized products
- Growth in online retail
Key vendors
- Artsana
- Beiersdorf
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pigeon
Other prominent vendors
- Burt's Bees
- California Baby
- Earth Mama Baby Angel
- Himalaya Wellness
- PZ Cussons
- Unilever
- Weleda
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product Type
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Geography
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ff4t4q/global_baby_hair
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716