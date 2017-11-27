BeWhere Holdings Inc. to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BEW, OTCQB: BEWFF), a leading Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") company, announced today that it will be presenting at the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 5th at 4:30 PM PST / 1:30PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. The Company's Executive Vice President and Corporate Director, Mark W. Kohler, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSX-V: BEW, OTCQB: BEWFF) is an Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") solutions company that designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middleware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. Its solutions enable end-users a level of operational visibility that is more easily accessible and significantly easier to implement than in the past.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

Contact:

Name: M.W. Kohler

Phone: 416-209-8016

Address: 3264 Lakeshore Boulevard West, Toronto, Ontario

Email:mkohler@exelerate.ca

