Global Atherectomy Devices Market Forecasts To 2022 - Major Players are Medtronic, Philips, Boston Scientific, Cardiovascular Systems, Straub Medical, BIOTRONIK, C.R. Bard & Avinger

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Atherectomy Devices Market - Global Forecasts To 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global atherectomy devices market is projected to reach USD 1.45 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.08 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The growth witnessed by atherectomy devices is mainly driven by the growing target patient population, continuous product development & commercialization, favorable medical reimbursements, rising demand for minimally invasive atherectomy procedures, and strengthening distribution channels of major product manufacturers.

This report broadly segments the atherectomy devices market into product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into directional, photo-ablative (laser), orbital, rotational atherectomy systems, and support devices. In 2017, the directional atherectomy devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.



It is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the significant availability of credible clinical data to validate their clinical efficacy, rising availability of reimbursements for vascular treatment procedures across developed countries, high preference for minimally invasive procedures among medical professionals, clinical benefits offered, and ongoing technology advancements in the field of directional atherectomy.

The major players in the atherectomy devices market are Medtronic (Ireland), Philips (Netherlands), Boston Scientific (US), Cardiovascular Systems (US), Straub Medical (Switzerland), BIOTRONIK (Netherlands), C.R. Bard (US), and Avinger (US).



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Target Patient Population

Continuous Product Development and Commercialization

Favorable Medical Reimbursement Scenario in Mature Markets

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Strengthening Distribution Channels of Major Product Manufacturers

Restraints



Limited Patient Awareness Related to Disease Diagnosis

Stringent Regulatory Scenario

Dearth of Skilled and Well-Trained Surgeons

Opportunities



Increasing Number of Research Activities in the Field of Atherectomy

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Across Emerging Markets

Challenges



Significant Adoption of Alternative Therapies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Atherectomy Devices Market: Introduction



2 Atherectomy Devices Market: Research Methodology



3 Atherectomy Devices Market: Executive Summary



4 Atherectomy Devices Market: Premium Insights



5 Atherectomy Devices Market: Overview



6 Global Atherectomy Devices Market, By Product



7 Global Atherectomy Devices Market, By Application



8 Global Atherectomy Devices Market, By End User



9 Atherectomy Devices Market, By Region



10 Atherectomy Devices Market: Competitive Landscape



11 Atherectomy Devices Market: Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Avinger

B. Braun Group

Biomerics

Biotronik

Boston Scientific

C.R. Bard

Cardinal Health

Cardiovascular Systems

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Minnetronix, Inc.

RA Medical Systems

Straub Medical

Terumo Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ft8jz6/atherectomy

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716