Global Friedreich's Ataxia (FRDA) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017 - Key Players are Cardero Therapeutics, Edison Pharmaceuticals & Retrotope

The "Friedreich's Ataxia (FRDA) Therapeutics - Pipeline Analysis 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The study analyzed that the Friedreich's ataxia therapeutics pipeline comprises approximately 17 drug candidates in different stages of development. Friedreich's ataxia is an autosomal recessive inherited genetic disorder that progressively damages the nervous system. Its initial symptoms include ataxia, impaired muscle coordination and impaired speech. This results in development of dysarthria, scoliosis, heart diseases and diabetes, but does not affect cognitive function.

Insights on Pipeline Segments

According to the research findings, most of the drug candidates in Friedreich's ataxia therapeutics pipeline are being developed to be administered by oral route.

Various Grants from Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received Kyle Bryant Translational Research award from the FARA for the evaluation of their drug candidate, which is being developed for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia.

Drugs are being developed using natural sources in the Friedreich's Ataxia (FRDA) Therapeutics Pipeline



The research also found that various companies are in the process of developing the drug candidates using natural sources for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia therapeutics pipeline. Cardero Therapeutics, Inc. is in the process of developing a drug candidate as a sterol using natural source, for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia.



Some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia include Cardero Therapeutics, Inc., Edison Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Retrotope, Inc. and others.



