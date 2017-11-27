EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) has completed a public offering in Canada of unsecured medium term note debentures in the aggregate principal amount of C$400 million. The notes have a coupon rate of 3.554%, and mature on November 27, 2047. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of existing indebtedness and financing the Corporation's capital expenditure program and working capital requirements.

These debt securities are rated A (low) by DBRS Limited and A- by Standard and Poor's Ratings Services.

The offering was made in Canada under EPCOR's previously filed short form base shelf prospectus dated November 27, 2015. Scotia Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc. acted as co-leads and joint bookrunners for the offering.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 70 employer. EPCOR's website address is www.epcor.com.

Contacts:

Tim le Riche

Specialist, Corporate Communications

EPCOR

780-969-8238

Cell 780-721-2013

tleriche@epcor.com



