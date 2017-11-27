Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2017) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") is pleased to announce that GoviEx was given the Gold Award as "Best Mining Project" at the Africa Investment Forum and Awards ("AIFA") in Paris, France on November 23, 2017.

The AIFA is an event dedicated to Africa business opportunities in fields such as mining, energy, infrastructure, and real estate. A rigorous judging and selection process decided the winners in a variety of categories. A jury of experts voted for the best shortlisted projects, based on industry experience, market knowledge, and an application form provided by the nominees.

Criteria included the following:

Consistency and quality of the investment and its evolution over the last three years.

Innovation ability.

Corporate Social Responsibility vision.

GoviEx's nomination form detailed the timeline of the Company's exploration and development of its African uranium properties, and highlighted GoviEx's community initiatives in Zambia and Niger.

"We are proud to be recognized for our ongoing efforts in Africa," said Daniel Major, GoviEx's Chief Executive Officer. "Having successfully acquired a portfolio of high-quality uranium development and exploration projects in Africa, we now are focused on advancing our projects though the development-ready stage so that we are well positioned to take advantage when the uranium market recovers."

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.

