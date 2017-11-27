sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,354 Euro		+0,047
+1,42 %
WKN: A0LCTL ISIN: US38068T1051 Ticker-Symbol: GIH 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,404
3,48
22:36
3,378
3,488
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION3,354+1,42 %