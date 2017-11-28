SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 --GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) today announced that Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was named 40th Annual Inventor of the Year by the Silicon Valley Intellectual Property Law Association (SVIPLA) for 2017.

Since 1977, SVIPLA has honored annually a member of the intellectual property community as its Inventor of the Year. The recipients have made outstanding contributions to the technology industry, including such inventions for: integrated circuit technology, basic gene splicing, automobile navigation systems, over the counter medications drug delivery systems, the bar code, the optical mouse and many more impressive and recognizable inventions.

The Silicon Valley IP Law Association will host its Inventor of the Year award presentation and December 2017 Program: "Section 101 - Before and After Alice and Prometheus" at the SVIPLA annual Holiday gathering on December 14, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. PT at the Crowne Plaza Cabana Hotel, Palo Alto, CA. Although the Supreme Court's changes to the law of patentable subject matter have caused great disruption within the patent community, little work has been done to isolate and contextualize the impact of the Court's decisions, relative to other parts of the code, and to the prosecution of parallel cases in other jurisdictions. Professor Colleen Chien, Santa Clara University School of Law, will present new research that addresses these issues and attempts to cut through the fog over patentability that has descended following the Court's decisions. To register to attend, please visit http://www.svipla.org/event-2730784/Registration.

Arthur Whipple, Lead Director of the GSI Technology, Inc. Board of Directors noted, "We are extremely proud to see Lee-Lean receive recognition from the SVIPLA for his outstanding work at GSI Technology this year. Under Lee-Lean's leadership we have seen significant advances in the development of intellectual property, technologies, and products for the Company's newest market segments, the high performance SigmaQuad radiation-hardened SRAM and the patented in-place associative computing technology, or 'APU'. GSI has developed the broadest portfolio of "Very Fast" SRAM products in the industry which include the highest transaction rates, highest density, lowest latency, highest bandwidth, fastest clock access times and lowest power consumption. Lee-Lean joins the ranks of industry visionaries including Robert Noyce, John Crawford, Charles Trimble, Radia Perlman, and Craig Hampel."

About Silicon Valley Intellectual Property Law Association

For over 40 years, the Silicon Valley Intellectual Property Law Association (SVIPLA) has been an active professional association serving members who focus their practice on intellectual property matters including patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, licensing, litigation and other related fields.

About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802



Hayden IR

David Fore or Brett Maas

206-395-2711



