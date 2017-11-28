Adoreboad's Emotion AI The Future Of CX Measurement

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Adoreboard, a leading Emotion AI software solution, has been named for using, "common sense reasoning with affective computing," for Customer Experience improvements, according to the October 2017 Forrester report, The Future of CX Measurement .

Adoreboard is cited in a section of the report entitled, "Upgrade to Analytics That Drive Action". Adoreboard's Emotion AI solution, Emotics, produces what is known as Decision Ready Insights, enabling executives to use Artificial Intelligence to make CX-impacting decisions in a more informed and responsive way.

The Forrester report, written by Principal Analyst, Maxie Schmidt-Subramanian, explained, "Emotion analysis vendor Adoreboard uses common sense reasoning with affective computing, an AI technology to create an index for each primary emotion in Plutchik's wheel."

Yannis Kotziagkiaouridis, Global Chief Analytics Officer ofWunderman, who have been successfully applying Adoreboard's Emotics solution worldwide, says it provides a disruptive technology-led approach by revealing previously unattainable insights on customer emotion.

"When it comes to harnessing emotion to improve customer experience, Adoreboard is a true innovator. We believe data should lead todeeper understanding of consumer emotion and motivation. The decision-ready insights Adoreboard provides are a great complement to our work in delivering experiences for consumers in the moments that matter most to them."

Adoreboard's Emotics solution can understand how emotions are expressed in any text contained in product reviews, surveys, social media posts or online comments by customers. This opens up new possibilities for CX professionals to improve the customer journey by making changes that can be prioritized by strength of emotional response.

Research by Adoreboard shows that the customer's voice has a new champion sitting at the highest levels of power in businesses with the mandate to improve customer experience. The number of Fortune 100 companies with the role of Chief Customer Officer has increased by 20 per cent in the last three years.

"With mass-market products and services becoming increasingly commoditized, Customer Experience is the new competitive battleground for brands and enterprises," said Michael Crossey, Board Member and Director at Adoreboard. "Working with some of the world's leading brands and agencies, we have seen first-hand the impact that the deep, granular insights provided by our Emotics solution can have on improving Customer Experience. Adoreboard reveals highly detailed, often previously unknown issues that impact customer experience, allowing executives to take immediate action to fix current problems, and prioritise CX investments for maximum business impact over the medium to long term."

Adoreboard, which begansix years ago as a Queen's University Belfast spin-out, has been adopted by agencies across the topfive largest ad networks globally, including Wunderman, Havas, McCann, along with major brands such as Unilever, Three and Telstra Wholesale.

