Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj: Talvivaara Mining Company Plc: New trade name Ahtium Plc has been registered to the Finnish Trade Register

Stock Exchange Release
Talvivaara Mining Company Plc
28 November 2017

New trade name Ahtium Plc has been registered to the Finnish Trade Register

Talvivaara Mining Company's new trade name Ahtium Plc has today on 28 November 2017 been registered to the Finnish Trade Register maintained by Finnish Patent and Registration Office.

Enquiries
Talvivaara Mining Company Plc Tel +358 20 7129 800
Pekka Perä, CEO
Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO

New trade name Ahtium Plc has been registered (http://hugin.info/136227/R/2152382/826585.pdf)


