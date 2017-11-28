sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,041 Euro		+0,003
+0,15 %
WKN: 890411 ISIN: HK0345001611 Ticker-Symbol: VS6 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD2,041+0,15 %