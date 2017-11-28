FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 NOVEMBER 2017 AT 11.35



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Kautinen, Kari Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: Fortum Oyj LEI: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76_20171128104635_7



Transaction date: 2017-11-10



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009007132 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details



(1): Volume: 239 Unit price: 18.42 EUR (2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 18.42 EUR (3): Volume: 104 Unit price: 18.42 EUR (4): Volume: 300 Unit price: 18.42 EUR (5): Volume: 156 Unit price: 18.42 EUR



Aggregated transactions



(5): Volume: 800 Volume weighted average price: 18.42 EUR



Fortum Corporation



Further information: Sirpa-Helena Sormunen, General councel, tel. +358 10 452 5350



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Main media www.fortum.com



Fortum Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 9,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, and 62% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. In 2016, our sales were EUR 3.6 billion. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com