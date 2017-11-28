ATOS: Atos named a Leader in Mortgage & Loan BPS Report by global analyst firm NelsonHall

Paris, November 28 2017 - Atos (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_02_15/atos-positioned-leaders-quadrant-gartner-magic-quadrant-sap-application-services-eme), a leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been named has been named a 'Leader' by global research and advisory firm NelsonHall (https://research.nelson-hall.com/) in its latest NEAT analysis on Mortgage & Loan BPS (Business Process Services).

The NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation study assesses 15 of the most significant service providers that deliver Mortgage & Loan BPS against their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and their 'ability to meet future requirements'. Atos was positioned as a Leader in both 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and 'ability to meet future requirements' for Mortgage & Loan BPS Services overall.

In the research NelsonHall identifies Atos' key strengths as having a full offering from BPS to SaaS for retail and mortgage loans, large and increasing onshore footprint in Europe and technology partnerships for comprehensive lending platform and digital solutions.

Commenting on the research, Andy Efstathiou, Banking Sourcing Research Director at NelsonHall, said:"The lending industry is adapting to new business conditions; it will need to aggressively lower the cost of operational delivery (~50% from today) and deliver greater flexibility to manage a more cyclical operating environment. The Atos offering helps clients achieve these goals making it well positioned to extend its footprint further in Europe and in the longer term to North America and APAC."

Atos Loan Factory - supporting banks build a best-in-class Loans Business

Atos Loan Factory is a complete Software-as-a-Service and BPS solution designed for agility and innovation to support banks in creating the digital lending platform of the future. Developed in partnership with Worldline, European market leader in payments and transactional services, and Circeo, a leading FinTech in developing next-generation retail loans software, it enables banks to create new services in as little as 4-6 months, improve productivity and lower IT processing costs.

To read the full NelsonHall report, please go to: https://research.nelson-hall.com/sourcing-expertise/neat-reports/?avpage-views=neat&avpage-views=article&id=79982&fv=1 (https://research.nelson-hall.com/sourcing-expertise/neat-reports/?avpage-views=neat&avpage-views=article&id=79982&fv=1)

