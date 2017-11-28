Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on UMT (UMD) 28-Nov-2017 / 09:57 GMT/BST London, UK, 28 November 2017 *Edison issues outlook on UMT (UMD)* As a result of its work with leading retailers in the Payback loyalty scheme, UMT is Germany's largest provider of white-label mPay services. Earlier this year the group took a decisive step into the B2C arena with the acquisition of prelado, an online German mobile phone top-up retailer. UMT plans to leverage its mPay know-how and retail contacts to drive an expansion of prelado's product range as well as to extend prelado's reach into other major EU countries. The group has also recently reached an agreement with solarisBank of Berlin to allow it to provide customers with full banking services as well as signing an MoU with blockchain specialist Coinsilium, to explore the use of blockchain technology in its service areas. UMT shares currently trade in line with the mPay small-cap sector on current year estimates. EV/revenues, and the current price implies free cash flow growth of 13.6% from 2021 in our reverse DCF analysis. UMT shares have risen sharply on news of the Coinsilium MoU. They now trade in line with the mPay small-cap sector on current year forecast EV/revenues but at a 29% premium on the FY2 metric. The current price implies free cash flow growth of 13.6% from 2021 in our reverse DCF analysis. A recent equity issue and a planned debt for equity swap should result in 60% lower net debt of EUR2.9m by year end. We estimate that further equity funding of c EUR1.5m may be needed by YE20, depending on the sustainability of fee revenues for bringing companies onto mPay platforms. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Anna Bossong, +44 (0)20 3077 5737 Katherine Thompson, +44 (0)20 3077 5730 tech@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 633319 28-Nov-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b93edb674670684baa1cf93550786ad5&application_id=633319&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=633319&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=633319&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=633319&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=633319&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=633319&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=633319&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2017 04:57 ET (09:57 GMT)