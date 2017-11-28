sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,989 Euro		+0,023
+1,17 %
WKN: 528610 ISIN: DE0005286108 Ticker-Symbol: UMD 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,924
1,984
11:21
1,941
1,998
11:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG
UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG1,989+1,17 %