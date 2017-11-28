Active-Investors: Wired News - Scientific Games Acquires Ordinary Shares and Other Securities of NYX Gaming Group

Stock Monitor: Canterbury Park Post Earnings Reporting

Transaction Details

On November 21, 2017, Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) announced that it has acquired 11.6 million ordinary shares of NYX. This represents around 10.72% of the total issued and outstanding ordinary shares of NYX.

Consideration for the transaction : Scientific Games purchased the ordinary shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at prices ranging from CAD$2.22 to CAD$2.35 per share. This totals to a purchase price of CAD$27.1 million.

Consideration for the transaction : Scientific Games acquired the additional securities pursuant to securities purchase agreements with four shareholders of NYX at a price of CAD$2.40 per Share and CAD$2.40 per Ordinary Share into which an Exchangeable Preferred Share is exchangeable. Thus, the total purchase price comes out to be CAD87.72 million. However, no additional consideration was paid for the Warrants.

Terms and Conditions

Scientific Games and NYX entered into a first amendment dated November 21, 2017, to the arrangement agreement dated September 20, 2017, between the two companies.

As per the amendment, both Companies have agreed that if NYX's shareholders do not approve the acquisition of NYX by Scientific Games at the shareholders' vote in December, or NYX does not move forward for other specified reasons, Scientific Games will make a contractual takeover offer to NYX's shareholders for the same share price mentioned in the Arrangement Agreement.

If all Warrants and Exchangeable Preferred Shares are exercised and exchanged, Scientific Games would own approximately 51.68 million Ordinary Shares, which is equivalent to 42.74% of the total issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares of NYX.

In the future, Scientific Games may also acquire additional Ordinary Shares or securities convertible into Ordinary Shares or dispose of such securities.

Waiver for Existing Standstill Condition

Also, NYX declared on November 21, 2017 that it would waive the existing standstill condition with Scientific Games contained in the original agreement between the two companies. This would allow Scientific Games and its affiliates to purchase any ordinary, preferred or other equity securities of NYX or any of its subsidiaries going forward.

Stock Performance Snapshot

November 27, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Scientific Games' stock slightly climbed 0.10%, ending the trading session at $51.75.

Volume traded for the day: 649.67 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 17.61%; previous three-month period - up 47.23%; past twelve-month period - up 243.85%; and year-to-date - up 269.64%

After yesterday's close, Scientific Games' market cap was at $4.67 billion.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Gaming Activities industry.

