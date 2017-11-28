DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - November 28, 2017) - Victura Construction Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VICT), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry, announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Cherubim Custom Millworks (CCM). CCM is a custom interior and architectural woodwork and stonework subcontractor for residential and commercial General Contractors, Architects and Builders.

Said CEO Patrick Johnson: "Victura is excited to bring CCM back into the fold of Victura's vertically integrated subsidiaries. We believe that CCM will provide stable revenues along with a symbiotic fit to what we do in the construction space," he said. We will mutually benefit from the relationship between the entities moving forward," he added.

About Cherubim Custom Millworks

Cherubim Custom Millworks, Inc. (CCM) is a Texas based full-service architectural millwork business with a focus on custom interior and architectural woodwork and stonework subcontractor work for residential and commercial General Contractors, Architects and Builders.

We are known for our high quality architectural casework and millwork. Our products can be found in some of the finest office interiors, restaurants, manufacturing and industrial buildings in the country.

The company can be found at: http://www.cherubimmillworks.com/

About Victura Construction Group

Victura Construction Group, Inc. (OTC: VICT), is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry that service both residential and commercial sectors in new development and construction projects, restoration and re-build following any covered loss or catastrophic event and materials supply opportunities within the industry.

Victura operates with excellent business practices and management expertise, sound ethics, financial resources as applicable, and utilizes strategic industry relationships to help add to the success of any acquired company(s).

The company can be found at www.victuraconstruction.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Victura Construction Group, Inc.

Patrick J. Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

888.842.8872

pjohnson@victuraconstruction.com