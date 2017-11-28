Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2017) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the retention of seasoned gaming and lottery executive, Melissa Riahei, as an independent Special Advisor. Ms. Riahei will help guide the Company's phased strategic expansion into key US states, and advise the Company in its licensing and compliance efforts in the State of New Jersey and other states as regulation unfolds.

Ms. Riahei is a respected thought leader with over a decade of experience in public policy and online innovation in the lottery and gaming industry, and is highly regarded for her work in paving the landscape for legal online gambling in the United States. Previously, Ms. Riahei served as Deputy Chief Counsel to the Governor and General Counsel to the Illinois Lottery, where she helped drive the federal Department of Justice's reversal of its longstanding prohibition on Internet gambling under the Wire Act, providing states the freedom to legalize and tax most forms of online gambling. Ms. Riahei also played a pivotal role in the 2010 structuring of an unprecedented public-private partnership for the private management of the Illinois Lottery - a unique model that has since been replicated by other states. In addition, Ms. Riahei has served as an executive at private US online gaming companies, where she collaborated with state legislators on online gaming bills, and worked on obtaining regulatory licenses to enable the launch of an innovative online gaming product in several states.

"We are excited to have the tremendous benefit of Melissa's unique perspective and industry expertise as we continue our expansion of the LottoGopher platform into key US states," said James Morel, President and CEO of LottoGopher. "Melissa brings a rare blend of business, political and regulatory skills that will be of tremendous value as we expand and maneuver through various governmental and regulatory environments."

"LottoGopher's platform has the potential to be of significant value to many states, as it can securely and responsibly increase lottery revenues, which in turn help fund education and other good causes," said Ms. Riahei. "More and more states are recognizing the value of such platforms, and I look forward to working with LottoGopher in strategically expanding its offerings to key states, in a manner that benefits all industry stakeholders."

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

