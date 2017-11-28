Companies to Reveal How Elekta Transformed and Centralized its Global Spare Parts Operation

OnProcess Technology, a global pioneer in service supply chain management and optimization, will team with Elekta, a leading supplier of oncology radiation treatment equipment, to present a session on digitizing the post-sale supply chain at Field Service Europe, December 6-8, 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Oliver Lemanski, OnProcess' GM of EMEA, and Bridie Norman, Vice President, Elekta Logistics Platform, Elekta, will discuss how they centralized Elekta's globally disparate spare parts operations in just six months.

"As OEMs know all too well, keeping their products up and running in the field is critical for customers, SLAs and the bottom line. But when spare parts operations are decentralized and disparate, it's also extremely challenging and costly," said Lemanski. "I'm excited to join Bridie Norman in showing Field Service Europe attendees how we quickly centralized Elekta's operations and used best practices to enhance customer service, remove administrative hassles from field engineers and deliver significant savings."

Field Service Europe 2017 is focused on innovative service, support and customer care. It brings together 500 senior-level executives to exchange ideas on transforming service priorities and shifting field service from a traditional customer care center to a revenue-generating resource.

Lemanski and Norman will be presenting "How Elekta Centralized and Digitized Their Service Supply Chain in 6 Months" on December 7 at 3:25pm. They will discuss how to leverage new skill sets to remove costs and embrace service digitization, how to decide what to centralize, how to use analytics to improve service and SLA compliance, and best practices for making the transformation seamless.

Conference attendees are also encouraged to visit OnProcess' booth #13 to learn more about leveraging analytics and visibility to enhance field service. Visitors can see a demo of OnProcess OPTvision, the only platform that combines real-time, end-to-end visibility with analytics-driven alerts to radically improve service operations.

About OnProcess Technology

OnProcess Technology is a managed services provider specializing in complex, global service supply chain operations the flow of people, parts and services following the sale of a product. The company's deep expertise, purpose-built technology delivery and embedded, analytics-based process improvement, enable clients to quickly optimize and scale operations, grow revenue and profitability, and deliver superior customer experiences. OnProcess provides services in 23 languages and operates in six global facilities, including its Massachusetts headquarters and facilities in Maine, Costa Rica, India and Bulgaria. Follow @OnProcess www.onprocess.com

