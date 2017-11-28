Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Grupo Televisa " or the "Company") (NYSE: TV). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tv.

The investigation concerns whether Grupo Televisa and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.

On November 14, 2017, at the corruption trial of three former executives of the Fédération Internationale of Football Association ("FIFA"), a former executive of the sports-marketing company Torneos y Competencias SA testified that several companies, including Grupo Televisa, had paid bribes in order to win lucrative, multiyear broadcasting rights for soccer tournaments. Following this news, Grupo Televisa's American depositary receipt dropped $0.48 per share, or 2.4%, to close at $19.50 on November 14, 2017.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Grupo Televisa shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tv. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

