ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Grupo Televisa " or the "Company") (NYSE: TV). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tv.

The investigation concerns whether Grupo Televisa and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.

On November 14, 2017, at the corruption trial of three former executives of the Fédération Internationale of Football Association ("FIFA"), a former executive of the sports-marketing company Torneos y Competencias SA testified that several companies, including Grupo Televisa, had paid bribes in order to win lucrative, multiyear broadcasting rights for soccer tournaments. Following this news, Grupo Televisa's American depositary receipt dropped $0.48 per share, or 2.4%, to close at $19.50 on November 14, 2017.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Grupo Televisa shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tv. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE