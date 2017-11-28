Elsevier and WiserCare Team up to Offer Patients Personalized Shared Decision Making with Trusted, Consistent Patient Information

PHILADELPHIA, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, and WiserCare have entered into a strategic relationship to offer health systems WiserCare's Shared Decision Making (SDM) solution as part of the Elsevier Patient Engagement suite of solutions.

WiserCare's SDM solution helps patients and their families express their values and preferences, review personalized risks and benefits of treatment options, prepare for meetings with clinicians, and make personal healthcare decisions. It helps clinicians better understand their patients' goals and preferences, enabling them to have more productive and satisfying visits. The company has worked with several top health systems to show significant improvements in quality, decision readiness and patient satisfaction.

Elsevier's Patient Engagement solutions engage, educate and empower patients by giving them quick access to the same evidence-based information providers trust, but delivered in interactive, actionable and patient-friendly ways. This turns patients into active participants in their healthcare, not only while they're with their care team but, more importantly, at home where most of their care will take place.

"We see Elsevier as an outstanding partner because of its depth in evidence-based clinical solutions. By offering our SDM platform as part of Elsevier's Patient Engagement suite of solutions, we hope to bring greater clarity to patients' and clinicians' healthcare decisions," said Ted Meisel, Executive Chairman and CEO of WiserCare. "WiserCare helps patients and providers make smarter, more confident treatment choices. With the patient information solutions from Elsevier, we believe we present a powerful set of tools for hospitals and health systems."

WiserCare helps clinicians deliver personalized healthcare to patients, and is easily configured to fit the practice and workflow of individual clinicians. WiserCare offers an online preference engine that assesses patient goals, preferences and barriers, supplying this information to the clinician in advance of the visit. WiserCare combines this with the evidence and the patient's clinical information to provide supporting tools for clinicians to guide patients to the option that best fits them.

"We believe that helping patients take a more active role in their own care will benefit both patients and their clinicians," said Sonika Mathur, Senior Vice President for Patient Engagement, Clinical Solutions at Elsevier. "More and more of Elsevier's solutions support decision-making. Helping patients express their values and preferences and engaging clinicians in conversations about treatment options will improve clinician workflow efficiency and patient satisfaction and adherence. We chose to partner with WiserCare because it has the most sophisticated approach to capturing these preferences and values, while also sharing our commitment to making high quality evidence accessible.

About WiserCare

WiserCare's patient decision support platformuses a patented intelligent agent to analyze the patient's clinical situation, goals, preferences and barriers to provide personalized, evidence-based guidance on what treatments fit best. This equips patients and physicians with new insight in advance of the visit, and helps them make smarter, more confident decisions in less time.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

Media Contact

Christopher Capot

Global Communications, Elsevier

+1-917-704-5174

c.capot@elsevier.com



