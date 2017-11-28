sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,28 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2ADZY ISIN: CA72765Q6013 Ticker-Symbol: P6MA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,262
0,276
18:27
0,259
0,279
18:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BENTON RESOURCES INC
BENTON RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENTON RESOURCES INC0,035-7,89 %
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD0,280,00 %