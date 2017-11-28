Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2017) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is would like to announce that with the current strong prices for copper, nickel, cobalt and palladium , it may be an opportune time to seek interest for the potential option, sale or joint venture of its 100%-owned Providence Copper-Nickel-Cobalt and Platinum Group Metals (Cu-Ni-Co-PGM) project. The property is located approximately 70 kilometers from the Diavik Diamond Mine where the existing ice road provides a potential access route. The property consists of 2 leases that cover approximately a 2.1km strike length of a recently recognized volcanic belt that is host to the first discovery of magmatic Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-Platinum Group Metals massive sulphide mineralization in the Slave Craton. The project, which was first discovered by Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic") in 2008 comes with an well established camp, equipment and a well assembled data base of drilling, geology, geophysics, geochemistry and modeling which has totaled more than $5.5 million in expenditures. The geology of the project is a well-recognized komatiitic-hosted deposit and to date has produced excellent results that include 5.1m grading 3.48% combined nickel + copper with 2.3 grams per tonne (gpt) platinum, palladium and rhodium and 2.3 meters of 11.2 gpt platinum, palladium, rhodium, and other PGMs drilled by Arctic Star. Further drilling by Platinum Group Metals Ltd intersected 4.25mgrading 1.62% Ni, 1.04% Cur and 2.03gpt platinum+palladium and 3.65m of 1.79% Ni, 1.41% Cu with 2.28gpt platinum+palladium. Microprobe work by the previous operators confirmed cobaltite occurs as discrete grains in sulphides and platinum group elements have been observed as large grains of bismuth-palladium-telluride along with iridium-rhodium-cobaltite in pyrrhotite. These zones are open for further drilling.

Highlights of the Providence Lake nickel discovery.

Hole

ID From To Interval

(meter) Ni% Cu% Co% Pt g/t Pd g/t Os g/t Ru g/t Ir g/t Rh g/t 08CR-10 117.6 117.8 0.2 1.34 2.92 0.13 2.730 1.300 0.040 0.090 0.041 0.290 118.2 118.8 0.6 1.77 0.46 0.16 0.660 2.260 0.140 0.290 0.186 0.460 08CR-11 139.75 141.4 1.65 1.69 1.00 0.17 0.340 2.240 0.165 0.130 0.513 0.220 08CR-12 95.32 99.7 2.23 1.30 1.80 0.13 0.550 2.290 0.162 0.121 0.271 0.245 08CR-13 99.5 101.8 2.3 1.67 0.75 0.17 8.794 1.227 0.167 0.168 0.559 0.284 103.3 104.6 1.30 1.21 1.11 0.12 0.186 1.450 0.243 0.184 0.590 0.452 08CR-17 97.45 99.85 2.4 1.76 1.11 0.17 0.174 1.783 0.371 0.311 0.674 0.866 08CR-18 98.35 103.45 5.1 1.73 1.75 0.17 0.250 1.230 0.354 0.264 0.749 0.794 08CR-19 126 129.4 3.4 1.71 1.33 0.17 0.751 1.702 0.295 0.260 0.693 0.610 08CR-21 58.1 60.6 2.5 0.93 0.46 0.08 0.115 0.115 0.190 0.151 0.418 0.382 08CR-23 91.4 95 3.6 1.32 1.43 0.10 0.447 1.062 0.149 0.121 0.390 0.326



In addition Benton holds multiple high grade gold projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's web site. Most projects have an up-to-date NI 43-101 report available. Interested parties can contact Stephen Stares, Company President, from the contact below.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc is a well-funded Canadian-based junior with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements.

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

