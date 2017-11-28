Global Caprylic Acid Market 2017-2021 with Forchem Oyj, IOI Corporation, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Oleon & Wilmar International Dominating

DUBLIN, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Caprylic Acid Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global caprylic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Caprylic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing demand in food and drug segment. Caprylic acid is approved by many food and drug administrative agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Union. These approvals allow the industry to boost its application as a food additive and nutrition supplement. As the modern generation is becoming more health and nutrition conscious, approvals like these accelerate the demand.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing promotion by governments. The rising number of incentive plans by the government encourages and increases the production of natural and ecofriendly fatty acids. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration is promoting caprylic acid as it liberates fatty acids and has nutritional values. Governments are compelling companies for using natural resources to produce caprylic acid. These initiatives have come from the growing benefits of caprylic acid in terms of health gain and the growing concerns among consumers regarding the use of naturally aspirated products that are safe to consume.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is uncertainty about long-term effects of caprylic acid. There are little known facts about the long-term use of caprylic acid. It may lead to side effects such as nausea, constipation, diarrhea, and indigestion. Caprylic acid may interact with blood pressure medications and lower the blood pressure. It is also harmful to people suffering from medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency as it leads to the inability to break down caprylic acid, resulting in an acid buildup in the blood. This can ultimately lead to coma. All these health concerns relate to the use of caprylic acid affect its adoption, which in turn, will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



Key vendors

Forchem Oyj

IOI Corporation

Kuala Lumpur Kepong

Oleon

Wilmar International

Other prominent vendors

Acme Chem

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Hallstar

Pacific Oleochemicals

P&G Chemicals

Solazyme

VVF



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/29562d/global_caprylic



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716