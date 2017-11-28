Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of its interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea to Kosmos Energy and Trident Energy for a total consideration of $650 million, effective January 1, 2017.

"Our 2017 asset monetizations have exceeded expectations in terms of value and timing," CEO John Hess said. "These proceeds, along with cash on our balance sheet, are enabling us to prefund our world-class investment opportunity in Guyana, increase our rig count in the Bakken in 2018, return capital to shareholders and reduce debt."

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.

This news release contains projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These projections and statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risk factors.

