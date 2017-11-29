NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO: 9432) announced today that it won 4 categories, including Best Global Operator, Best Wholesale Operator, Best Enterprise Service and Industrial IoT Award at the 2017 World Communication Awards (WCA) held on Nov 28 2017 in London.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128006610/en/

WCA winner's logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

NTT Com was named the Best Global Operator for the second year in a row. According to the judges, "NTT Com picked up the Best Global Operator thanks to its global reach, service and technology innovation, improving financial performance and solid customer service," NTT Com's "position of leadership in customer satisfaction was the telling factor" added another judge.

Best Wholesale Operator is always a closely-fought contest and NTT Com received this category for the second time. The judges praised NTT Com for the depth of factual detail in its entry and the level of transparency on its routing policies.

It is the first time for NTT Com to receive the Best Enterprise Service. NTT Com's SD-WAN Service Portfolio received this award. "Built on its long-track record in enterprise services and its global footprint, NTT Com's innovative SD-WAN Service Portfolio brings something new to corporate customers," said one member of the judging panel.

Industrial IoT Award is a new category for 2017. "NTT Com rightly puts the emphasis on security and scalability for any IoT solution that's going to work in advanced industrial environments," said one of the judges, while another noted that "a focus on security has enabled NTT Com to win the most demanding customers."

About The World Communication Awards (WCA)

The World Communication Awards (WCA) was established in 1999 to recognize excellence amongst global telecom operators. The WCA is organized by Total Telecom and their owners Terrapinn.

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal One VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

www.ntt.com | Twitter@NTT Com Facebook@NTT Com LinkedIn@NTT Com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128006610/en/

Contacts:

For More Information

NTT Communications Corporation

Ms. Yuko Miyamoto Ms. Aoi Funagoshi, +81 3 6700 4010

Public Relations

ar-cp@ntt.com