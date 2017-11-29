UK's National Health Service Signs GBP 22 Million Agreement for Elekta Cancer Treatment Systems

CRAWLEY, England, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that it has signed a framework agreement with the National Health Service (NHS) Supply Chain to deliver several Elekta Synergydigital accelerators, together with Agility' multileaf collimators for high speed beam shaping and Elekta's MOSAIQoncology information system.

Steve Tomkins, Elekta's Business Unit Manager for the UK and Nordics, says: "This new agreement provides NHS hospitals with greater opportunity to offer advanced cancer care. Elekta is proud to continue its established position as a major supplier of neurosurgery and cancer treatment systems to the NHS."

More than 36,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed annually in the UK. Radiotherapy is currently given to around 39 percent of all UK cancer patients, although the recommendation is that more than half of all cancer cases could be treated with radiotherapy.

The total value of the agreement is GBP 22 million and will be booked in the third quarter of Elekta's 2017/18 fiscal year. The first deliveries are planned for mid-2018.

To learn more about these solutions, visit www.elekta.com

For further information, please contact:

Gert van Santen, Group Vice President Corporate Communications, Elekta AB

Tel: +31 653 561 242, e-mail: gert.vansanten@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Tobias Bülow, Director Financial Communications, Elekta AB

Tel: +46722215 017, e-mail: tobias.bulow@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

This is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on November 29, 2017. (REGMAR)



About Elekta

Elekta is proud to be the leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Our advanced, effective solutions are created in collaboration with customers, and more than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. Our treatment solutions and oncology informatics portfolios are designed to enhance the delivery of radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, and to drive cost efficiency in clinical workflows. Elekta employs 3,600 people around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.elekta.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/elekta/r/uk-s-national-health-service-signs-gbp-22-million-agreement-for-elekta-cancer-treatment-systems,c2402527

The following files are available for download: